Weekday Payday: You could win $1,000!

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, February 3, and goes through Friday, February 14, 2025, with your chance to win $1,000 daily.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch Boston 25 News weekdays from Monday, February 3 through Friday, February 14 at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours You have until 59 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until at 5:59am, 6:59am, 5:59pm and 6:59pm)

past the hour to enter the keyword on the (until at 5:59am, 6:59am, 5:59pm and 6:59pm) One daily nationwide listener will get paid $1,000.

If you can’t see the contest form below, make sure your pop-up blocker is off and refresh the page.

WFXT

*NO PURCH. NEC. 2/3/25–2/14/25. Open to legal MA res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WFXT weekdays at 5:00 a.m.. 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit boston25news.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group