Webster man found passed out in car with infant in the back seat charged with OUI, police say

WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster man is facing charges after he and a woman were found passed out in a car with an infant in the back seat in late February.

38-year-old Thomas Podles is charged with operating under the influence of drugs and child endangerment while operating under the influence.

According to Webster Police, officers responding to the Mobil Gas Station at the corner of Thompson Road and Lake Street around 2 p.m. on February 28 for a report of two people passed out in a car found Podles and a woman passed out in the drivers seat and passengers street respectively, with an infant in the back seat.

Officers began banging on the windows to wake Podles and the woman to no avail.

Police say Webster EMS Chief Gary Milliard had to smash the drivers side window to get into the car.

Paramedics were able to wake the duo and evaluated both them. The child in the backseat was unharmed, although not properly secured in a car seat, according to authorities. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was contacted and responded to the scene.

Detective Phillip Hurton, who police say is a drug recognition expert, allegedly observed signs that Podles was under the influence of narcotics.

Both Podles and the woman were transported to UMass Webster.

Podles will be arraigned in Dudley District Court at a later date.

Police did not say if the woman is facing any charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group