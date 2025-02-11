‘We have had no closure’: Family of Worcester cold case victim seeking help from public

WORCESTER, Mass. — More than two decades after his murder, the family of Juan Carlos Gonzalez is still seeking justice.

“I am so saddened,” Linda Gonzalez, Juan’s sister, said. “My heart is broken to see his picture up and to know his case is still not solved.”

Juan Gonzalez was shot and killed at a house party at 141 Chandler Street on February 10, 2001. Authorities say a fight broke out and Gonzalez was shot twice in the thigh before succumbing to his injuries. He was 22 years old.

To this day, no arrests have been made.

Worcester Police are urging anyone with information about what happened that night to come forward.

“We have had no closure and it has been 24 years,” Gonzalez’s sister said. “My mother suffered very much and all she would say is ‘I hope his case is solved before I pass’ and she passed without closure.”

Anyone with information can contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

