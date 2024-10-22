Local

Water restrictions announced in Worcester amid drought conditions

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

(adavino)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are alerting residents to restrict their water usage as the city entered a Level 1-Mild Drought status on Tuesday.

Since May, authorities say monthly rainfall totals have remained below the 24-year average.

The restrictions are as follows:

  • All nonessential outdoor water uses are restricted to no more than one day per week (Tuesday or Thursday), before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m., with the exception of the watering of ornamentals and flower gardens with drip irrigation, hand-held hose, or watering cans.
  • Water users will be restricted to the following odd/even schedule based on property address:
    • Tuesdays: Odd Numbered Address
    • Thursdays: Even Numbered Address

Golf courses in Worcester will also be affected, according to the declaration:

  • Irrigation of fairways shall be reduced to 80% of normal, irrigation of roughs shall be reduced to 50% of normal, and there shall be no irrigation of landscaping and ornamentals.

More information about the drought and its restrictions will be posted on the city’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read