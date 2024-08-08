WATCH: Suspect accused of smashing car windows with rock sought by Oxford Police

OXFORD, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who allegedly smashed several car windows on July 28.

Oxford Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking through a parking lot around 6 a.m.

They say he smashed some car windows with rocks and fled the scene.

Police did not provide a description of the location or how many cars were vandalized by the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group