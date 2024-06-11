Watch out for EZ Pass scam

BOSTON — Those texts saying you owe money for driving through tolls might be a scam.

MassDOT says people have been getting texts from a group claiming to be EZ Drive MA.

The texts ask for payment and send you a link to pay. So, how do you protect yourself?

Delete the text, officials say.

MassDOT says they will never ask for payments by text.

Check your account using the toll service’s website. Call customer service.

You can also file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting this government website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

