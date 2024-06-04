WATCH: Orca whale spotted off the coast of Chatham

CHATHAM, Mass. — A Brewster business owner got quite the show while tuna fishing off the coast of Chatham on Sunday.

The owner of Cape Dreams Building and Design captured video of a lone orca whale swimming adjacent to their boat.

The majestic creature, who New England Aquarium officials believe is “Old Thom,” can be seen breaching by himself. “Old Thom” is a large bull orca who has never been seen with other orcas, but is often accompanied by dolphins.

He’s been spotted several times in the New England region over the years, including off Cape Cod in 2022.

Orcas, also known as killer whales, are rare off Cape Cod, but not unheard of.

