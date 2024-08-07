WATCH: Officers remove bat from Cape Cod home

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officers responded to a batty call over the weekend from some startled homeowners.

Provincetown Police say Sergeant Aaron Kacergis and Officer Kathryn Wankowicz, both working the midnight shift, received a call to remove a bat from a residence.

Video shows the officers using a big butterfly net to release the animal into the wild.

The bat and residents inside the home were uninjured.

