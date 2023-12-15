WATCH LIVE: Funeral being held for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey

WALTHAM, Mass. -- A funeral mass is being held Friday morning for Paul Tracey, a longtime Waltham police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while working a detail at a National Grid worksite last week

Tracey, 58, of Waltham, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department. Tracey lost his life when authorities say 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into the worksite on Totten Pond Road last week.

A procession escorting Tracey to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church began at 9:30 a.m.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials from across the region and country, as well as local residents, lined the procession route, which traveled on Moody Street, Main Street, and onto Trapelo Road.

Officer Tracey’s police cruiser is parked outside the church.

Yesterday, hundreds attended Tracey’s wake at the same church, where Tracey and his wife were both baptized, and then married, and their children were also baptized there.

The City of Waltham urged the public to line the streets from the funeral home to the church hours before the mass was slated to begin.

Schools in Waltham are closed Friday and in addition to people living in the area, hundreds of law enforcement from across the country flocked to Middlesex County city to pay their respects.

Funeral services for Roderick Jackson, a 36-year-old National Grid worker who also died in the crash, will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Saint Paul AME Church in Cambridge. Jackson’s family has invited the public to attend. A funeral service will follow.

Simon, with several visible lacerations, appeared in front of a judge last week in Waltham District Court, where he was arraigned on charges including two counts of manslaughter, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, among a slew of other offenses.

Boston 25 News will have LIVE COVERAGE of the funeral service.

