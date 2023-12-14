‘Great person, family man, officer:’ Outpouring of people to respects to fallen Waltham officer

WALTHAM, Mass. — A tremendous outpouring from fellow officers starting from the funeral home, along the procession route, to the church where fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey will be waked.

The silence was broken by the solemn beat of drums as hundreds of police from across Massachusetts and around the country arrived and lined up to pay their respects.

“He loved his job and did it to his fullest,” said John Kavey, who is Officer Tracey’s cousin.

The hearse carrying Officer Tracey’s flag-covered casket arrived and was carried into Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham.

“Average, everyday guy that was just a great person to be around,” said Kavey.

Among those here to pay their respects was the Chief of the Watertown Police Department who knew Officer Tracey.

“When one of our officers, no matter what department, passes particularly in the line of duty, it’s just really important for us all to be there,” said Chief Justin Hanrahan.

His cousin, a firefighter, says he comes from a family committed to public service.

“Just an overall great person — cousin, friend, father, uncle, nephew. He was always there to help. Always there to support somebody and just a great kid,” said Kavey.

The wife of a retired Waltham police officer also said Officer Tracey was part of the family.

“We all as wives and children, we wait for our husbands to come home and you never really know,” said Linda Guigno of Waltham.

Officer Tracey will be waked and buried in the church where he and his wife were baptized, then married, and where their children were also baptized. The pastor here says it’s a chance to comfort his family and also the community.

“And to give people the perseverance, strength, and courage to order to endure this tragic and horrible situation,” said Fr. James DiPerri who is the Pastor.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The city of Waltham is encouraging people to line the streets as Officer Tracey’s body is taken from the funeral home to the church in a show of respect and to honor his 28 years of service.

