WATCH: Flames tear through barn behind Holliston home

HOLLISTON, Mass. — Crews battled heavy flames behind a Holliston home on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at a barn on Franklin Street just before 5:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire before it reached the residence.

Video shows flames shooting from the burning barn,

There were no reports of any injuries and it is unclear what started the fire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Sherborn, Maynard, and Holliston Police all assisted the fire department at the scene. The Medway Fire Department helped with station coverage.

Holliston barn fire (Holliston Fire Department)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group