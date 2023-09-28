Watch: Bear takes down (fake) deer in East Bridgewater backyard

A bear was on the prowl in East Bridgewater recently.

A day after a black bear was spotted roaming Spear Avenue, viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows a bear picking a fight with one of their lawn ornaments.

The bear is first seen investigating a small bear statue before turning his sights on a more interesting target, the nearby deer statue.

The bear rears up on the deer, knocking it to the ground before shuffling off into the woods, jaws clenched on the plastic head and torso. As the bear makes his escape into the treeline, dragging his fresh ‘kill’ a few of the deer’s legs were still comically standing upright a few feet away.

Although black bears are common in other parts of the Commonwealth, they don’t frequent the Bridgewater area often.

For the best ways to avoid confrontations with bears, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

