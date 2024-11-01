‘Was on a mission’: Man accused of raping woman, attempting to rape another in 1-hour span in Boston

BOSTON — A Lowell man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly raped one woman and attempted to rape another in a one-hour span near downtown Boston.

Solomon Wambui, 25, was ordered held behind bars after he appeared in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday to face charges of rape and attempted rape, the Boston Herald reported.

Officers responding to a residential area of Cortes Street around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 26 spoke with a woman who claimed a man had just raped her, the newspaper reported, citing police reports.

Investigators allege that Wambui approached the victim as she walked down Huntington Avenue and “grabbed her from the front of her neck and then from behind dragging her down to the ground” before forcibly raping her, the Herald reported.

Wambui then allegedly attacked another woman as she crossed through Eliot Norton Park, according to the report. The victim tried to escape, but Wambui “was on a mission, like a dog coming to get you,” she reportedly told police.

Wambui allegedly groped the second victim before police arrested him, according to the newspaper.

A judge deemed Wambui dangerous and ordered him held at the Nashua Street Jail until at least the end of February.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

