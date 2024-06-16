Wareham police officer hospitalized after collision while responding to motocross track

WAREHAM, Mass — A Wareham police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision as they responded to a dirt bike crash at a motocross track Saturday.
Wareham police responded to a dirt bike crash involving a juvenile at a motocross track on Atwood Farm Way in East Wareham around 12:37 p.m.
While responding to the “high priority incident”, Wareham police say one of their officers was involved in a motor vehicle crash.
The officer was transported to Tobey Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating the crash involving the dirt bike.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
