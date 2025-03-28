Want to share a pint with a Grammy-winning singer? Ed Sheeran’s North Shore pub opens Friday

IPSWICH, Mass. — Attention Ed Sheeran fans!

The Grammy Award-winning singer is opening The Old Phone Pub on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Friday.

Sheeran is holding a one-day pop-up pub event at the building behind EBSCO in Ipswich to promote his new single, “Old Phone.”

“Welcome to The Old Phone, a cozy, warm, and inviting Irish pub established in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Inspired by a journey through time, The Old Phone is a place where memories are celebrated and new ones are made,” a post on the pub’s website reads. “Blending the nostalgia of times gone by with the comfort of your favorite local establishment, guests are a part of something much larger than just a night out.”

Sheeran is encouraging people to text a special number to try to gain access and for updates on the opening.

According to the a menu listed online, the pub will serve roast beef sandwiches, burgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheeses, and fries. Available beverage options include soda, water, Guinness, non-alcoholic Guinness, and True North Cerveza Lager.

In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Sheeran suggested that the pub will appear in the music video for “Old Phone”

Atlantic Records told Ipswich officials that the pub would only be open to those who have received a confirmation text, plus one guest.

The event is subject to first-come, first-served access.

“The Town of Ipswich highly encourages the general public to avoid driving in the area. The pub is not in a readily visible location, and there are no public events scheduled,” officials said in a statement. “Parking is extremely limited in the downtown area, and Union Street will be closed on Friday.”

Those who have received a confirmation text are asked to use commuter rail or a ride-share service rather than driving into downtown.

