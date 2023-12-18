Walpole cookie maker’s sweet treats for Taylor Swift’s visit to Foxboro go viral

FOXBORO, Mass. — A Walpole cookie maker’s sweet treats have gone viral after she was asked last week to bake cookies for Taylor Swift’s suite at Gillette Stadium Sunday for the Patriots vs. Chiefs game.

Debbie Butters, founder of Coco Butters Cookies, tells Boston 25 it all started with a phone call when she was in the Dunkin Donuts drive-through getting coffee.

“I got a phone call saying I know it’s short notice but do you have any interest in making cookies for Taylor Swift’s suite?”

Butters got the call on Tuesday and said she was so excited to fire up her oven for the pop star herself.

“I was like absolutely I will make cookies for Taylor Swift. I don’t care how much notice. I don’t care how late I have to stay up,” she said.

Swift was at Gillette Stadium on Sunday cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chief tight end, Travis Kelce.

Chiefs Patriots Football Taylor Swift, center left, reacts with Brittany Mahomes, center right, during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Butters tells Boston 25 she always personalized her cookies and with Swift, she had a lot to work with.

“I love all her little things...and I love that she loves her cats. So this was fun because I didn’t have any guidelines,” she said.

SWIFT AT GILLETTE: SWEET TREAT (Coco Butters Cookies)

The Walpole baker already made cookies for the Patriots home opener with Tom Brady’s return and again for the Army vs. Navy game. But this order, she says, took the cake. And then it went viral.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took a picture of one of the cookies with a now infamous Taylor clap-back quote and shared it to her Instagram.

Dads, Brads, & Chads...Coco Butters Cookies (Brittany Mahomes Instagram)

“I love supporting other women. I love it when women support me because I think that’s so important. And to have all of these friends and acquaintances reach out to me with such joy in their hearts, it just makes me so happy,” Butters said.

She tells Boston 25 if Swift needs any cookies for say a possible wedding, she is up for the task.

SWIFT AT GILLETTE: SWEET TREAT (Coco Butters Cookies)

