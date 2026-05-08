Lose your phone or wallet? This modern-day dilemma reveals how much we rely on our screens

BOSTON — Everyone loses something from time to time.

For some, it’s the classic panic-inducing moment: “My wallet’s gone — my wallet’s gone.”

For others, there’s a far worse nightmare: “There is nothing worse than losing your phone.”

The question may sound simple, but it sparks strong reactions: If you had to choose, would you rather lose your wallet or your phone? Losing either can trigger the same flood of emotions — panic, fear, anxiety, and a sense of helplessness.

But when Boston 25 asked people on the street to make the choice, the answers revealed clear generational and lifestyle differences.

“I’d rather lose my phone,” one person said. “My green card is in my wallet — I don’t want to lose that when I can replace my phone anytime.”

Others saw it the opposite way.

“I’ve got everything on my phone now,” another said. “I could probably find my wallet. There’s nothing really in it — no cash.”

Several people pointed out that most wallet contents can be replaced with a few phone calls — credit cards, IDs, even insurance cards — while a phone may contain your photos, messages, memories, and access to your entire digital life.

David Richard, a professor of public relations at Emerson College and the CEO of Big Fish PR, stated that society is moving toward simplifying life by consolidating information. Richard explained, “It’s where everybody’s trying to simplify. So being able to t move everything from the wallet onto the phone is that seems to be the direction that we’re going in.”

He further observed that this digital migration is unlikely to reverse, with key documents increasingly stored on phones rather than in traditional safe deposit boxes. “I don’t think it’s going to go back in the opposite direction. We’re starting to really live digital lives where all of our key documents, instead of being stored away in a safe deposit box somewhere, are on our phone,” Richard said.

However, Richard cautioned that while “digital natives” may understand internet challenges, “there’s always some danger lurking around the corner that we haven’t quite figured out yet.”

Charlotte Frazier, a psychology professor at Lasell University, attributes this growing reliance to a slowly developed sense of dependency. Frazier commented, “I think it happened slowly. I think what often happens is those who are using these devices or using these apps have created in us a sense of dependency.” She noted that young adults, having grown up with technology, find it comfortable and familiar, often without fully considering the implications.

Many individuals now use their phones for a multitude of functions beyond communication, including banking, as a diary, a medical adviser, and a travel agent.

“I think for very young adults, they have grown up with this technology. It is very comfortable for them, very familiar for them. I don’t know that they’re always thinking about that,” Frazier said.

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