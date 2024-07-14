Voters react to former President Trump assassination attempt

BOSTON — As the City of Boston woke up one Sunday morning, some people walking around South Station said they’re in disbelief.
“I mean I have no idea I thought we were not in this world anymore and like that but I guess we are like I guess people are trying to do crazy things still and we’re living in a world where JFK was assassinated and there still doing things that are crazy,” said Luke Boseberg, NYC.
This comes after Former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet in an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday night.
Some people who watched the video of the attack described it as “scary” and crazy.”
“Obviously, I don’t want no one to die, very unfortunate, I hope everyone there is safe,” said one man,” [It’s] dangerous, I mean I won’t be going to any rallies for sure, I didn’t really to begin with, I didn’t really like the energy it brings.”
A couple of people said it won’t affect how they planned on voting in the November election but they think it will sway other people.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
