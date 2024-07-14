Voters react to former President Trump assassination attempt

BOSTON — As the City of Boston woke up one Sunday morning, some people walking around South Station said they’re in disbelief.

“I mean I have no idea I thought we were not in this world anymore and like that but I guess we are like I guess people are trying to do crazy things still and we’re living in a world where JFK was assassinated and there still doing things that are crazy,” said Luke Boseberg, NYC.

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

This comes after Former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet in an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

Some people who watched the video of the attack described it as “scary” and crazy.”

“Obviously, I don’t want no one to die, very unfortunate, I hope everyone there is safe,” said one man,” [It’s] dangerous, I mean I won’t be going to any rallies for sure, I didn’t really to begin with, I didn’t really like the energy it brings.”

A couple of people said it won’t affect how they planned on voting in the November election but they think it will sway other people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

