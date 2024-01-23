Voters across New Hampshire rewarded with ‘I Voted’ stickers designed by fourth graders

CONCORD, N.H. — Voters across New Hampshire were rewarded with a ‘badge of pride’ when they went to vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday.

The “I Voted” stickers they received at polling stations were designed by fourth-grade students from around the Granite State.

Over 1,000 fourth-grade students submitted designs and only three were chosen in the state’s first-ever “I Voted” Sticker Contest, run by the New Hampshire Secretary of State and Deputy Secretary of State.

The hand-drawn designs had to include the phrase “I Voted” and be drawn on a 2-inch-wide template that captures the spirit of NH and encourages all voters to take part in the elections.

Grace of Milton, Jacob of Auburn, and Rilynn of Mont Vernon were chosen as the winners by local town and city clerks during their annual conference on Oct. 24, 2023.

“We were thrilled by the number of submissions we received from highly engaged fourth graders across New Hampshire,” said Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey. “Their designs showed a high level of talent, home state pride, and engagement in our election process. It was difficult to pick just three winners!”

Grace, Jacob, and Rilynn were also invited to the State House to have lunch with New Secretary of State David Scanlan and Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey.

