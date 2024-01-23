Polls open: First in the nation primary begins, Democrats won’t see President’s name on ballot

NEW HAMPSHIRE — The first in the nation primary is underway.

The political spotlight is on the Granite State. Local and national attention is focused on New Hampshire for today—but it’s nothing new it’s tradition. New Hampshire holds the first in the nation primary because of a state law passed in 1975 that mandates the election take place at least a week before any other state’s primary.

So when do the polls open?

Some places open at 6 a.m. but the majority of polling locations open an hour later at 7 a.m.

Dixville Notch always opens at midnight and closes right after all of its six registered voters have cast their ballots.

When do the polls close?

Most of the locations close at 7 p.m., and some will close at 8 p.m.

Right after the last polling location closes, you can anticipate that major media outlets will be calling the race. So far, Nikki Haley has the lead with all six voters in Dixville Notch voting for her.

Some polling locations in NH opened as early as 6 am. Expect national media outlets to call the race tonight right after all the polling places close at 8 pm.

It’s a bit unusual for Democrats in this primary, with President Joe Biden’s name not on the ballot. It’s also an indication of how little this primary matters to the nominating process for the Democrats.

In the 2020 election, Bernie Sanders won the primary in New Hampshire. President Biden came in fifth.

Biden’s name has been left off the New Hampshire Democratic Primary ballot after the Democratic National Committee chose South Carolina as the first in the nation primary. This was backed by President Biden, but New Hampshire state law requires it to have the nation’s first primary.

There are 21 names listed on the Democratic Primary ballot in New Hampshire, and then on the last line, there is space for a write-in. Local democratic politicians have been urging voters to write in Biden’s name there. Biden declined to put his name on the ballot, so no delegates will be awarded based on today’s results.

