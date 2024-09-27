Volunteers with the Red Cross of Mass. heading to Florida to help with relief efforts for Helene

BOSTON — Volunteers with the Red Cross of Massachusetts are heading to Florida Friday morning to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Helene.

The Red Cross said they have about a dozen people from Massachusetts who are already in some stage of deployment to help with relief efforts, mostly in Florida and Georgia.

Kelly Isenor, Director of Communications for the Red Cross of Massachusetts, raised her hand to help and head to Florida.

She will fly to Jacksonville and then drive to the Red Cross office in Tallahassee.

Isenor said this is her fourth national deployment and second time deploying to Florida.

She was down in Fort Meyers two years ago for Hurricane Ian.

“I’m blessed to be in an area that hasn’t been hit by a hurricane recently. So, I know that I can do this. I can come to an airport in Boston, I can go to Florida and if I can help someone make that situation a little bit better, I’m glad to do that,” said Isenor at Logan Airport Friday morning.

She also spoke about how difficult it is to see people in this situation after the hurricane moves through and their lives have been uprooted.

Isenor commented, “It never gets easier. You know again this is my fourth deployment. I will be working alongside people that have done this 20 and 50 times. And even then you see the impact of what you’re doing. It really hit homes.”

She said there are always needs to be met whether it be a safe place to stay, to sleep, hot meals to eat, or any medical needs. Nationally more than 300 people from the Red Cross are on the ground.

