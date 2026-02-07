Vigil planned for the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of Maura Murray

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of UMass Amherst student Maura Murray in Northern New Hampshire.

Her family is planning a vigil to mark the exact time and spot where Maura Murray vanished.

“We’ve spent 22 years, more time than we’ve had Maura with us, we’ve been without her,” Maura’s sister, Julie Murray, said.

For more than two decades now, Maura Murray’s family has not stopped searching for her.

“At this point, I’ve lived more than half of my life without her,” Kurtis Murray, Maura’s brother, said.

On February 9th, 2004, 21-year-old Maura Murray abruptly left the campus of UMASS-Amherst, where she was studying nursing, and drove north to New Hampshire.

Hours later, on Route 112 in Haverhill, NH, Maura was involved in a single-car crash. She refused an offer of help, and when police arrived, Maura Murray was gone.

“We don’t know what happened to her. That’s where we’re at, right?” Still 22 years later?” Bob Ward asked Maura’s family.

“All we know is that everything changed within a few minutes. She goes from having a car accident to then being gone. And everything after that is speculation,” said Kurtis Murray.

On Monday night, as they have since 2004, Maura’s family will hold a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence at the spot where Maura vanished. They won’t be alone.

“We’re pausing to show our appreciation for the community that has stood by our side since day one, has never forgotten Maura or my family,” Julie Murray said.

“It is very powerful,” Kurtis Murray added. “It’s amazing to see all of the people that come from all over the country to support us year after year.”

The Murrays are also supporting Maura in another way. They are supporting legislation in New Hampshire to create an official NH Cold Case Commission.

“What this will do is give a real voice to families and keep us informed on our loved ones’ cases where we’ve been kept in the dark about,” Julie Murray said.

“It would serve to rectify one of the most frustrating things we’ve encountered through this whole process, which is a lack of communication and transparency,” Kurtis Murray added.

In a statement to Boston 25 News, the NH Attorney General’s Office said its Cold Case Unit is dedicated to finding out what happened to Maura Murray.

The office says investigators are working with federal partners and using new technology and advanced investigative techniques that were not available 22 years ago when Maura vanished.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Maura Murray, you are urged to contact the NH Cold Case Unit.

