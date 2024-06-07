Video shows powerful stream of water shooting out of Hynes Convention Center in Boston

BOSTON — A woman who had just left work narrowly avoided being swept away by a powerful stream of water that could be seen gushing out of the Hynes Convention Center in Boston on Thursday.

Kelly Davidson shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed a water main break at the Hynes shooting across Boylston Street as many stunned onlookers watched the bizarre sight.

“If I left my office less than a minute sooner I think I would’ve been swept across Boylston,” Davidson wrote in the post. “This water burst out of Hynes Convention Center in front of my eyes.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the water main break, but reports on social media indicated that witnesses “cheered” when the water was finally shut off.

There were no reported injuries.

