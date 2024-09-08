Mother and teenage son identified as victims in deadly New Bedford rollover crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The victims killed in Friday morning’s deadly rollover crash in New Bedford were identified as a mother and her teenage son on Sunday.

Gladys Ivelisse Colon Kuilan, 35, of New Bedford and her 13-year-old son, Willniel Osorio-Colon, were pronounced deceased after the Lexus SUV they were traveling in rolled over on Route 195 near the Route 140 exit around 9:35 am. Friday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Sunday.

Three other people inside the SUV were transported to a local hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The middle and right lanes of the highway were closed following the rollover, resulting in traffic delays.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

