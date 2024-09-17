Victim of deadly road rage incident in New Hampshire town identified by authorities

LITTLETON, N.H. — A homicide investigation is underway after a driver fatally shot another motorist who allegedly crashed into his vehicle and chased him through the streets of a New Hampshire town in an apparent road rage incident late Monday night, authorities said.

Authorities identified the victim as 38-year-old Eric Rexford of Littleton and the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers in the Grafton County town of Littleton received a 911 call just after 11 p.m. from a man who reported that he was being chased in his car by another driver who had repeatedly struck his vehicle, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Littleton Police Chief Paul J. Smith announced Tuesday in a joint news release.

Littleton is located just north of Franconia off Interstate 93.

A few minutes after officers were dispatched to investigate the call, gunshots were heard and officers found two crashed cars from an apparent collision in the area of 33 Pleasant Street in Littleton, authorities said.

Police said officers found the 911 caller and a second man, identified as Rexford, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The caller identified the injured person as the one who had been chasing and striking his car. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A subsequent investigation revealed that both men knew each other but what prompted the incident wasn’t immediately clear, according to authorities.

Anyone who saw or heard a crash in the area of Union or Cottage streets or has information about the incident is urged to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603- 223-3856

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

