Bring on the Weekend!

TRENDING DRY

Friday’s forecast looks decent as dry air moves over the region. Expect a partly sunny day with low 70s inland and 60s at the coast.

An east to northeast wind will the forecast a tad cool this weekend. You can expect some showers. Coastal locations will feel a little chilly Saturday with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s under cloudy skies. Inland spots will make it to the mid and upper 60s. Sunday will shape up a bit warmer with more breaks of sun.

Dry and pleasant weather will last through the first part of next week as highs soar into the 70s.

