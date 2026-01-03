Victim in deadly New Year’s apartment fire in Manchester, New Hampshire identified

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal has identified the individual who died in apartment fire on New Year’s Day in Manchester, New Hampshire.

70-year-old Thomas Casey died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the Executive Manor apartments at 567 Union Street.

Officials say the fire quickly, trapping residents on multiple floors.

Residents were seen clinging to balconies and leaning out windows to escape the smoke and heat.

A child trapped on the fourth floor was saved, and another resident is in critical condition.

Seven others were also taken to the hospital.

About 40 people live in the building, with 10 families now displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

