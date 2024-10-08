Vehicle doing donuts tears up Topsfield football field

A Topsfield football field was damaged by a vehicle doing donuts on the grass overnight.

The incident at Pye Brook Community Park is not the first of its kind at the athletic complex, but the damage is more extensive than in the past, Topsfield Public Works wrote in a Facebook post after the discovery Monday morning.

The field is used by Masconomet Youth Footbqll for practice as well as general use among the community.

Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian told Boston 25 News the field is a former landfill that has been capped and, with improvements over the years, has become a favorite recreational spot.

”It’s disappointing,” said Harutunian said after assessing the damage Monday. “We’ve made capital investments in the field, irrigation and seeding that really brought the field back to life. So, it’s used on a regular basis, and it’s very much used as one of our flagship parks here in Topsfield.”

The town is now looking to make security changes to the park, including closing the gates between dusk and dawn sooner rather at the end of October. Officials are also considering installing cameras.

In August 2022, a two-acre fire accidentally caused by a family launching model rockets scorched the baseball fields at Pye Brook.

The more recent damage is another setback but one Harutunian believes will be fixed soon.

”After surveilling it and walking it, I’m confident our DPW will be able to address the issue in short order,” Harutunian said.

