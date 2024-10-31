U.S. Marshals conduct “Operation Trick or Treat 2″, arrest non-compliant sex offenders

CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Marshals Service has collaborated with 112 law enforcement agencies in over 22 states to conduct “Operation Trick or Treat 2″.

The U.S. Marshals Service District of New Hampshire worked in part with the New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry to create a state-wide strategy. Departments that also contributed to the operation include Concord, Manchester, and Nashua Police Departments, as well as all ten County Sheriff’s Offices.

The participating New Hampshire departments performed over 400 sex offender compliance checks, 20 of those being non-compliant offenders, and 12 of the non-compliant have been under federal investigation by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The operation has resulted in a total of 331 arrests, 129 of those for sex offenders failing to register as a sex offender, 74 for sex offenders committing other offenses, and 128 arrests for other criminal activities. Law enforcement also conducted over 3,334 sex offender compliance checks and seized 40 illegally possessed firearms.

Some of the significant arrests made include:

• On October 18, U.S. Marshals and the Newbury Police Department arrested Marc Jacques, who was wanted on warrants for allegedly violating bond conditions while on release. Jacques was due to report to the Bureau of Prisons in December to serve a 5-year federal prison sentence resulting from a conviction for distribution of child pornography.

• On October 22, U.S. Marshals and the Merrimack Police Department arrested Roderick Chubb on Douglas Street in Merrimack. Chubb was arrested on warrants for sexual assault of a minor out of Union County, New Jersey.

• On October 24, U.S. Marshals arrested Douglas Reynolds, who was wanted by multiple jurisdictions in New Hampshire and Vermont. As a result of Reynolds arrest, additional federal charges are being considered by the United States Attorney’s Office.

• On October 26, U.S. Marshals in the Mexico foreign field office arrested John Ellsey in Playas del Carmen. Ellsey was wanted on a New Hampshire parole warrant and for failing to register as a sex offender; he had been on the run since January 2020.

“Operation Trick or Treat 2 reaffirms one of our Agency’s highest priorities to ensure safety of children in our communities,” said Director Ronald L. Davis of the U.S. Marshals Service. “I applaud the women and men of the Marshals Service and all of the agencies who participated in this operation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group