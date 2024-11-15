U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposes draft of potential wind farm project in Nantucket

BOSTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today its draft for a Clean Air Act Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) air quality permit for Southcoast Wind LLC, proposing the construction and operation of a wind farm in the “wind development area” of Nantucket federal waters.

The EPA’s proposed permit is also awaiting federal reviews and approvals, including from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s environmental review done as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

“When built, the Southcoast Wind project will contribute up to 2.4 gigawatts of energy – powering over 1 million homes,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “New England continues to lead the way to our clean energy future, growing clean tech jobs, and making sure our communities most overburdened by air pollution can breathe clean air and take advantage of green workforce development.”

The EPA plans to hold a public hearing on December 18 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the OCS air quality permit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group