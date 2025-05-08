Teachers, students react to Mass. Senate President’s idea to keep cell phones out of schools

BOSTON — Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka wants the state to consider making public schools free of cell phones to remove distractions from the classroom.

And some school districts, including in Brookline, have already started similar practices.

Public Schools of Brookline Superintendent Linus Guillory said the district’s K-8 schools have been using some form of “off and away” all school year, and it differs among schools.

Guillory said some have lock boxes in classrooms, others collect and return phones, and then there are schools where students are asked to leave their phones in their locker or backpack.

Guillory said “off and away” has yielded positive results with all schools reporting increased focus on academics and more positive social interactions.

“I think it really helps when I’m getting a lot of texts or something to not have it [cell phone] right next to me, so I’m not like feeling tempted to look at it,” said Allora Jajoo, a junior at Brookline High.

As for a plan to make all public schools in Massachusetts free of cell phones, Lexy Bader, an English teacher at Brookline High, said she’d like to learn more about what this plan entails.

“I’d be curious to hear about it,” Bader said. “I don’t have a strict opinion at this point. I would have to hear more about it.”

High school students like Aviv Schwab Jacobson shared similar feelings, but she would like students have access to their phones in case there was an emergency.

“I feel like there are some cases where it’s helpful to have a phone. Sometimes I’ll need to text my parents or something and it’s urgent, and that’s the one concern,” said Schwab Jacobson.

Spilka did not mention any specific legislation, but she urged the Senate to look into ways that’ll keep public schools in Massachusetts free of cell phones.

