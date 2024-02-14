U.S. Attorney: 40 Boston gang members facing RICO, gun, drug, fraud charges

BOSTON — Federal investigators are slated to announce RICO, gun, drug, and financial fraud charges against 40 alleged Boston-area gang members and associates, officials announced Wednesday morning.

Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy will announce the charges at an 11 a.m. news conference at Boston federal court, his office said in a post on X.

RICO charges stem from the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, which was passed by Congress in 1970 with the declared purpose of seeking to eradicate organized crime in the United States.

Levy’s office didn’t share any other information on the charges, the names of those who are facing charges, or the investigation.

Additional details will be available after the news conference begins.

