UPDATE: Police identify victim of deadly Mattapan stabbing

BOSTON — The Boston Police have released the identity of the person killed in a Mattapan stabbing earlier this week.

Tyquan Pooler, 45, of Boston was stabbed in the area of 30 Fremont Street, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on November 15. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

On November 16, around 3:07 p.m., officers arrested 29-year-old Javonte Robinson of Mattapan in the area of 247 Neponset Valley Parkway, Hyde Park.

At the time of Robinson’s arrest, he was wanted on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for Murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

