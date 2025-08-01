Unresponsive person rushed to hospital after tree falls on vehicle in Holliston

HOLLISTON, Mass. — A unresponsive person was rushed to the hospital after a tree fell on their car Friday afternoon.

First responders arrived on Prentice Street around 2:24 p.m. after receiving a report that a tree had fallen onto a vehicle.

Holliston police officers and firefighters found an unresponsive person in the vehicle. They were pulled from the vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Residents and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The incident is being investigated by Holliston police and Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

