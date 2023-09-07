‘Unprecedented surge’ in social influencers prompt road closures, parking bans in New England towns

POMFRET, VT — Calling all leaf peepers! It might be almost impossible to access your favorite fall sights in New England.

According to Boston.com, Sleepy Hollow Farm in Vermont has become so popular on social media that it’s now off-limits to tourists this fall.

The town of Pomfret will have road closures leading to the farm around Cloudland and Barber Hill roads from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15.

According to The Vermont Standard, Cloudland Road is the location of the idyllic Sleepy Hollow Farm, a private property and “widely held to be the most photographed location in Vermont by leaf-peeping tourists each fall.”

Foliage season traffic in this area has steadily increased during the last several years, causing significant safety, environmental, aesthetic, and quality of life issues, the town said.

A GoFundMe page called ‘Save Cloudland Road’ was made to help with the “unprecedented surge in Instagram and TikTok-fueled tourist.” According to the page, Cloudland and surrounding roads have become impassable during the Fall.

“Tourists have damaged roads, had accidents, trampled gardens, defecated private property, parked in fields and driveways, and verbally assaulted residents.”

The town of Pomfret approved these closures for the 2023 Foliage Season created “primarily by extraordinary tourism interest in private properties.”

From Saturday, September 23 through Sunday, October 15:

Cloudland Road (Pomfret TH #5 and Woodstock TH #44) between Old River Road (Woodstock TH #53) and Barber Hill Road (Pomfret TH #5) will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic.

All of Barber Hill Road will be closed to all eastbound motor vehicle traffic.

Parking will be prohibited:

On both sides of Cloudland Road from immediately north of the driveway to 3655 Cloudland Road to immediately south of the driveway to 2763 Cloudland Road

On both sides of Barber Hill Road from immediately east of the driveway to 1178 Barber Hill Road to the intersection with Cloudland Road.

The following can continue to travel on Cloudland Road and Barber Hill Road in both directions:

Cloudland Road, Barber Hill Road, Maxham Road (Pomfret TH #46), and Orchard Hill (private) residents, their guests, deliveries, contractors, and service providers.

All other Pomfret and Woodstock residents, but only within the closure area of their respective towns.

Individuals actively engaged in the required agricultural practices, accepted silvicultural practices, or forestry operations described in 24 V.S.A. 4413(d)(1).

Operators of emergency vehicles while responding to emergencies.

For more information on closures, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

