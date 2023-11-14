Unlicensed man who ran out of gas on Holyoke highway arrested on gun charges, police say

HOLYOKE, Mass. — An unlicensed driver with an illegal gun inside the glove box of his car was arrested on Friday after he ran out of gas, according to authorities.

Jamal Ramos, 25, of Springfield, is charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID.

State Police say Trooper Angela Younger happened upon Ramos, who had run out of gas, on Interstate 91 in Holyoke. Ramos reportedly told the trooper he wasn’t able to make arrangements with anyone who could help him or bring him gas.

After arranging a towing contract service provider to pick Ramos up, Trooper Younger asked if she could see his license. Ramos did not have a drivers license and after confirming the status of his license, he was issued a citation.

In preparation for the tow, Trooper Younger performed an inventory of the car. Police say Ramos became nervous at this point and refused to move away from the car.

When Trooper Younger searched the glove box, she allegedly found a loaded Galesi-Brescia handgun. She asked Ramos if he could produce a license to carry, which he could not.

Ramos was then placed under arrest and transported to the Northampton Barracks to be booked, photographed, and fingerprinted.

He was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court.

