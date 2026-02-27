University of New England launching new cannabis industry program

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Students in Maine will soon be able to study the rapidly growing cannabis industry through a new program at the University of New England.

The university is preparing to launch a 16‑week cannabis certification program, offering training in cultivation, retail, sales, and regulatory compliance. The program will be fully online, making it accessible to students across the state.

UNE officials say the legal cannabis industry continues to evolve — and demand for trained workers remains strong.

“The industry is kind of settling out now in terms of demand and supply. It’s still prevalent here, and there’s still a lot of great earning potential and great economic growth potential, so we’re excited to be at the ground floor helping the Maine workforce,” Associate Dean of Professional Studies Ed Cervone said.

UNE is also introducing an eight‑week Cannabis Associate Certificate for students seeking a faster path into the industry.

Both new programs begin in early March.

According to the university, the legal cannabis sector supports more than 425,000 full‑time jobs nationwide.

