UNH police investigating 2 reported drugging incidents, 1 sexual assault

Two people at the University of New Hampshire allegedly had their drink drugged by the same suspect between Thursday and Saturday, according to campus police.

One victim reported to police they were sexually assaulted either late Friday late or early Saturday morning in the suspect’s residence hall on the Durham campus. The victim and suspect know each other, according to police.

Police also received a report from a victim who said the same suspect may have drugged them on Thursday.

Both incidents are being investigated by UNH police.

UNH police also provided the following safety tips:

Alcohol and drugs are often used to create vulnerability to sexual assault. Studies of sexual assault incidents show a high correlation between acquaintance rape and drug/alcohol usage. Be alert to people pressuring you or others to use alcohol or other drugs.

Familiarize yourself with the blue phones located across campus in case you need to use one.

If you feel unsafe on campus, call UNH Police at 603-862-1212 for a safety escort or other assistance.

Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, do what you can to get out of the situation or call 911 for assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

