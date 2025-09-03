Unemployment check delays continue nearly a month after DUA pilot program launch

It’s been nearly a month since the Department of Unemployment Assistance launched a new pilot program that aims to tackle check delays and enhance customer service, but some claimants say they still can’t get through to the department.

“I told her I needed groceries and I was making payment plans on my other bills and those arrangements were coming up and I couldn’t pay them and she told me to call 211,” one claimant told Boston 25 News.

The DUA tells Boston 25 News that in the first month of the pilot, DUA has reduced total open work items associated with individual claims or benefit week filings by nearly 26%. The DUA says the call center is averaging call wait times between five minutes and 12 minutes. The department also states that each case is unique and usually takes three to four weeks to process.

“DUA continues to make progress in its efforts to improve operations and communication with workers and employers. In August, DUA launched the call center pilot to process claims more efficiently and implement enhancements to strengthen customer service and in the first month of the pilot, DUA has reduced total open work items associated with individual claims or benefit week filings by nearly 26%. DUA will continue to explore all options to improve claims processing and strengthen outcomes for all our constituents.” – DUA Spokesperson

The DUA also says that the pilot program will run for three months and that they’ve hired more staff and updated their website to make it more user-friendly.

