Unconscious toddler in Dorchester rushed to hospital, police say

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

An unconscious toddler was rushed to a hospital, Boston police say.

Boston police responded to a home on Fayston Street in Dorchester around 1:44 p.m. for a 2-year-old who had become unconscious.

Police were not able to immediately share how the toddler fell unconscious.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police were not able to provide an update on his condition.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

