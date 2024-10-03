Unconscious toddler in Dorchester rushed to hospital, police say

An unconscious toddler was rushed to a hospital, Boston police say.
Boston police responded to a home on Fayston Street in Dorchester around 1:44 p.m. for a 2-year-old who had become unconscious.
Police were not able to immediately share how the toddler fell unconscious.
The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Police were not able to provide an update on his condition.
