Uber explores shuttle option for World Cup matches at Gillette as transit plans slowly unfold

DEDHAM, Mass. — As transportation leaders prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium, ride-share companies are positioning themselves to help move large crowds to and from the venue.

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Uber said it is planning for increased demand during the tournament and exploring additional transportation options for fans traveling around the Boston region.

“With limited parking and public transit options to and from Gillette Stadium, we’re actively preparing to help fans travel safely and efficiently throughout the Boston region,” the company said. “In addition to increasing driver availability and coordinating pickup and drop-off plans, we hope to be able to offer a shuttle service to facilitate a more efficient transit option for fans heading to and from the matches.”

Uber said the proposed shuttle service would likely require a permit and coordination with several organizations connected to the tournament and venue operations. And the company would likely need support from the host committee , FIFA and local governments.

The company hopes to offer the service at a ‘low cost’ to attendees.

Transportation planning for the tournament has been under discussion among state officials. During a recent board meeting of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, officials said ride-share services are expected to play a role in transporting fans to and from Gillette Stadium.

Parking at the Foxborough venue is limited, reducing from 20,000 spots during a Patriots fame to 5,000 spots during World Cup Matches.

And public transit options—though expanding to the stadium-- are also constrained. The MBTA plans to offer 14 commuter rail trains per match to Foxborough, an unprecedented public transit offering to Foxborough.

The Boston region is one of several North American host areas preparing to accommodate massive crowds during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Organizers say the Boston area alone could see as many as 3 million visitors. Officials are still working through transportation logistics as the tournament approaches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group