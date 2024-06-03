Two women dead, man injured, suspect arrested after stabbing at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Two women are dead and one man was seriously injured after a stabbing at a home in Springfield Sunday.

Springfield police responded to a home on Marion Street around 11:25 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance.

Responding officers found two women who had died from their serious stab wounds.

A man was also found suffering from serious stab wounds.

A suspect who police identify as an adult man was placed under arrest at the scene.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit under the direction of Captain Trent Duda are investigating in conjunction with the Hampden DA’s Murder Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

