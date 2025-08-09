Two women arrested on drug charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two women were arrested on drug charges in Tewksbury following an investigation police.

Sophie Olson, 35, of Boston, and Ashley Martinez, 33, of Lawrence, were taken into custody on Friday, August 8, in connection with a narcotics investigation targeting crack cocaine distribution.

In July, the Tewksbury Police Department’s Narcotics Unit began an investigation into crack cocaine distribution occurring in town.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the target as Olson.

On Friday, Aug. 8, at about 1:30 p.m., as a result of an investigation, Olson and her passenger, Martinez, were taken into custody without incident in the area of 365 Main St.

Detectives seized an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, Xanax, cash, and paraphernalia associated with narcotics distribution.

Tewksbury Police were assisted by the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office and the Andover Police Department.

Olson was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, distributing a Class B drug, possession of a Class C drug, and possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug.

Martinez was charged with possession of a Class A drug. possession with intent to distribute a class B drug, distributing a class B drug, and possession with intent to distribute a class E drug.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

