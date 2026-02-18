Two women arrested after shoplifting incident turns into pursuit in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. — Two women from Connecticut were arrested on Tuesday after a shoplifting incident turned into a police pursuit in Millbury.

According to Millbury police, day shift and evening shift officers responded after the vehicle operator allegedly drove at a Millbury police cruiser, creating an immediate danger to officers and the public.

Millbury officers initiated a pursuit as the vehicle fled through Worcester and Shrewsbury.

The pursuit was terminated on Route 9 in Shrewsbury when the suspect’s vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of travel due to safety concerns. The vehicle continued followed by Massachusetts State Police along with the Millbury Police Department through Shrewsbury onto I-290. Prior to the pursuit ending, State Police terminated the pursuit before the Route 85 exit.

Police say the incident concluded when the vehicle crashed in Marlborough.

Two female suspects, identified as Lisa French and Melissa Cornaglia, both of Hartford, Connecticut, were taken into custody.

Both individuals are facing multiple charges in Millbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group