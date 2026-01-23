Two teachers charged with child abuse at Medway day care center

MEDWAY, Mass. — 27-year-old Anthony Barron of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and 25-year-old Caleigh Kent of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, were arraigned in Wrentham District Court Friday for allegedly abusing two young children at the Bright Path Child Care Center in Medway.

Pleas of Not Guilty were entered for both on their behalf

The investigation began in November, when a parent told police their child came home from the Day Care Center with visible bumps, scratches, and bruises above the child’s eyebrow up to the hairline.

Kent and Barron were teachers in the toddlers’ class.

A prosecutor told the judge surveillance video showed Kent and Barron getting physically aggressive with the victims.

“Your honor, there are several incidents of this, but just to give you a brief description, it did involve throwing one of the victims onto a bed or a cot and one into a bookshelf, resulting in injury,” Prosecutor Katherine Marsh told the court.

Medway Police say one of the defendants filed a false injury report, while the other gave a false statement to a family member.

The prosecutor said neither Barron nor Kent tried to stop the abuse. Both victims are less than 2 years old.

Medway police say video surveillance from inside the Day Care Center is critical to the investigation.

“Fortunately for us, video surveillance really was integral in figuring out what happened and providing them a voice into what happened,” Medway Police Det. Sgt. Lauren Swarthout told me.

Both Barron and Kent were released on personal recognizance. They did not speak to Boston 25.

Both defendants have been fired from their jobs and are facing a series of charges, including 2 counts each of assault and battery on a child under 14.

As a condition of their release, Barron and Kent are ordered to stay away from day care centers; they are also prohibited from working with children, the elderly, and the disabled.

They are due back in court on March 13th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

