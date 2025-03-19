Two remain in critical condition following car crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — Two people who were injured in a car crash in Taunton Tuesday night are still in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the area of Somerset Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for the three-vehicle crash. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says first responders found a 2018 gray Dodge Challenger with extensive front-end damage with two people inside. A 2008 gray Toyota Camry with just the driver inside also had extensive front-end damage. A 2021 Dodge Ram pick-up truck also had damage to the back end of the driver’s side.

The driver of the Challenger, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition, the DA’s office says. The passenger of the challenger was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries too.

The operator of the Toyota Camry, an adult female, also suffered serious injuries and remains in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with the Taunton Police Department.

