Three hospitalized following car crash in Taunton, officials say

TAUNTON, Mass. — Three people were injured in a car crash in Taunton on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Taunton Fire Department says they responded to the area of Somerset Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash and at least three patients were transported to area hospitals.

One person was transported via medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, one person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital via ambulance, and a third person was transported via ambulance to Morton Hospital. The condition of the three patients is unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Taunton Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group