Two people fall nearly 15 feet after railing collapse on Harvard campus in Cambridge, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities responded to Cambridge after two people reportedly fell nearly 15 feet after a portion of railing collapsed Wednesday evening.

Cambridge Police said officers received a call after people fell from a multi-story building when a railing gave way.

“It kind of disrupted the initiation of the party because this happened as soon as they finished speeches and the ceremony and stuff,” said Muhammad Farnawany, a parent of a Harvard Graduate.

The railing that collapsed surrounds Larsen Hall, where many students have classes.

Cambridge balcony collapse

Now Harvard Police have blocked off the entire building with caution tape to make sure no one else leans on the other railings until they know it’s safe.

“Figure out how to prevent this from happening again because tomorrow there’s a continuation of this party,” said Farnawany.

Campus officials are scrambling to make sure the area is safe as they expect to welcome thousands of people Thursday for Harvard’s Commencement.

Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on how severe the injuries are of the two people who fell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

