Two people arrested in Roxbury following 911 calls of shots fired

ROXBURY, Mass. — On Saturday, October 19, Police arrested two individuals following calls of gunshots in the area.

Calls came in about shots fired in the area of 57 Burrell St. When officers arrived, they noticed two buildings with ballistic damage. No injuries were reported. When officers were investigating the area, they noticed two people ducking behind a dumpster on 570 Dudley St.

One of the individuals talked to officers, while the other ran away. When officers attempted to stop him, he refused.

Lexus Meade, 29, of Roxbury, and Claudio Lopes, 28, of Lynn were charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Lopes was also additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Officers were able to locate the firearms near the dumpster, a Rockledge 38 Special with five shots unloaded and a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE with an empty magazine.

Both suspects are expected

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

