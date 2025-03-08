Local

Two men injured in overnight shooting in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting in Boston.

According to Boston police, around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a reported shooting at 25 Kingston Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

While officers and investigators were on the scene, a second victim, a 33-year-old male, arrived at a local emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the search of the area, officers also discovered a firearm.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

